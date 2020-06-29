Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 669.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 60.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $380.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.