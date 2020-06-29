The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.83 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

