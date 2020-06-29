The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.83% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,715,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,894,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,487,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $116.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

