The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.30 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $16,483,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,004,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.2% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 91,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,215.88.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,104.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,067.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.