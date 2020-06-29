The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 41,039 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Marriott International by 27.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,159,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 251,798 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 339.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.22.

Marriott International stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.