The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,668 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $324.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.18 and its 200 day moving average is $271.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

