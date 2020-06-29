TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,958 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $402,274,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $108,417,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $85,023,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

