Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Targa Resources by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of TRGP opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

