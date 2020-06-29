Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $5,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of TPR opened at $12.55 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

