SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,570 shares valued at $772,097. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

