Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:STAF opened at GBX 36.28 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.40. Staffline Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

