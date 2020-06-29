Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after acquiring an additional 368,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after acquiring an additional 956,612 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,469 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

