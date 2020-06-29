Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Copart by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,056 shares of company stock valued at $42,512,044. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.