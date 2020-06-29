Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

