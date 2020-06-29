Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 67.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $475.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.23. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

