Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 23,182 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $697,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,336,000 after buying an additional 360,633 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,325,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after buying an additional 151,827 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $39.58 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.