SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $346.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. SPX posted sales of $372.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SPX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

