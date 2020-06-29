Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH opened at $1.53 on Monday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

