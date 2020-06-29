Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $264.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $271.71.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,424,000 after purchasing an additional 716,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 68.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

