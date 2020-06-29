Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $8.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $10.60 million. Sientra reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $55.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.77 million, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $80.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. Stephens cut their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of SIEN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 622,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sientra by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Sientra by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.