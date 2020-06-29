SEGRO’s (SEGXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEGXF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt cut SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

