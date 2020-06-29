Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 846 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 297,287 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 276,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 142,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

