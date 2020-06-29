Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €212.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €221.00 ($248.31).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €298.00 ($334.83) on Thursday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($140.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is €302.23 and its 200 day moving average is €236.52.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

