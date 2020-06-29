Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $90.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.89 million and the lowest is $87.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $79.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $373.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.30 million to $376.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $399.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

