Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.