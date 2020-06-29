Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.