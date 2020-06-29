Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) & Meritage Hospitality Group (NYSE:MHGU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Restaurant Brands International 1 6 17 0 2.67

Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $63.52, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $467.55 million 0.20 $12.06 million N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 2.82 $643.00 million $2.72 19.35

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.01% 6.38% 0.79% Restaurant Brands International 11.72% 31.08% 5.60%

Risk and Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,846 TH restaurants, 17,796 BK restaurants, and 3,102 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.