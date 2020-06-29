Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.