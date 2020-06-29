Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $80.52 on Monday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,580 shares of company stock valued at $528,470. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

