Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RTOKY. HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

