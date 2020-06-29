Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP (RF1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.21 on August 4th

Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP (ASX:RF1) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP stock opened at A$2.05 ($1.45) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.05. Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP has a one year low of A$1.97 ($1.40) and a one year high of A$2.47 ($1.75).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Invest Fund Ordinary Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.