RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

