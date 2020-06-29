Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Holdings Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Realogy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 197,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realogy by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624,215 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.