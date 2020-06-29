Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

