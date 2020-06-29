QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $88.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

