Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Raised by Piper Sandler

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nike in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Nike by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

