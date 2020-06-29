Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pool were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth $121,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $260.94 on Monday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $273.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

