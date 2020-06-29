Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

PLAB opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. Photronics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Photronics by 105.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Photronics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

