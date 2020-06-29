Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) price target (down previously from GBX 6 ($0.08)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Petra Diamonds to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 2.17 ($0.03) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.68 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.95.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

