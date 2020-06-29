Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
