Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

