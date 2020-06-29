Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $34.00 on Monday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,019,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Perficient by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 594,692 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $12,026,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $14,901,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $7,511,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

