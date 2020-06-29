Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 587,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banner by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,473 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.