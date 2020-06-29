Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Apache were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

APA opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.