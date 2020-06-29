Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 2.29. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

