PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $74.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $57,080,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $51,003,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $38,946,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.