Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) versus AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Head-To-Head Survey

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and AVITA MED LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 28.49 -$18.71 million N/A N/A AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 101.55 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -13.38

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Volatility & Risk

Organovo has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Organovo and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -798.68% -60.96% -53.10% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Organovo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

