Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $10.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $343.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.