Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Raul Vazquez purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $116,759.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,042.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $52,410.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,926 shares of company stock valued at $105,520 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 451,784 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $12.77 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.