Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Boroditsky acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

