ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 455,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

